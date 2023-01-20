There Is a Puppy Bowl Coffee That Benefits Shelter Animals

There is a wide--and weird--array of reasons people tune into the Super Bowl that do not have much to do with the actual game on the field. There are the commercials, the food, the parties, and, for some, the Puppy Bowl.

This year Animal Planet will host Puppy Bowl XIX and, for the sixth time, Grounds & Hounds Coffee is releasing a limited-edition official Puppy Bowl coffee package. As niche as this might seem, it is the coffee company's most popular annual release.

Strange as the combo might seem, the partnership makes sense. Grounds & Hounds, as the name indicates, has pups at the core of its mission. It donates 20% of profits to benefit rescue organizations every day of the year.

The Puppy Bowl package gets you a limited-release bag of beans, as well as a Puppy Bowl bandana and fuzzy football so you can host your own mini-Puppy Bowl at home. The beans in the packages are the company's seasonal blend sourced from Guatemala and Papua New Guinea.

The package will run you $24, but you get some coffee, your pup gets a toy, and you get to feel good about helping other dogs get a second chance at a permanent home.