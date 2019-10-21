Badass 84-Year-Old Army Vet Challenges TSA Agent to a Push-Up Competition

While I'm out here struggling to open jars, an 84-year-old retired Army nurse is putting my (already embarrassing) upper body strength to shame. Veteran Lt. Col. Maggie DeSanti, who served during the Vietnam War, challenged a TSA agent in a push-up competition... and crushed it.
The impressive show of athleticism went down Tuesday, when DeSanti was waiting to board her flight to Washington, DC with Honor Flight -- an organization that routinely flies veterans to the capital for monument tours. She suggested the friendly competition while outfitted in her actual uniform (and to make matters difficult, a full leg brace).
The pair faced off right there in the airport as a crowd of onlookers cheered them on to 10 push-ups. And no, not the easy modified version; she wasn't half-assing it. The Honor Flight Arizona chapter shared the video to Twitter, writing, "Before the flight took off this afternoon, Maggie, a #VietnamWar nurse Veteran (who still fits into her uniform!), challenged a @TSA officer to 10 push ups!"
And while it seemed more like a tie (they both stopped at 10), I think we can agree, Mags is the real champ here. Though, anyone who can bang out more than a few solid push ups is better than I. So props to TSA guy, too.
Re-upping my gym membership as we speak.
