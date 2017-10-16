Puzzle Master Shows How to Solve 2017's Puzzle of the Year

There's something entrancing about Mr. Puzzle's videos. (Watch him solve the Impossible Dove Tail Box for evidence if you've never seen them before.) You never see anything other than his hands and yet, it's easy to be transfixed as he shows how to solve complicated puzzles.
In a new video, he solves a puzzle called the Identical Twins, designed by Osanori Yamamoto. The deceptively simple-looking box won the 2017 Puzzler's Award at the Nob Yoshigahara Puzzle Design Competition. It's beautifully constructed, as Mr. Puzzle notes with a weird statement about the lighter wood being made from an apple tree. Something must be lost in translation, because it sounds like he says killing dolphins is "badass." Anyhow...
Mr. Puzzle makes the Identical Twins enticing. You want to get your hands on it. He's pretty good at eliciting that feeling.
The above ornate and intricate jigsaw puzzle is another example of how he makes a frustrating puzzle look like a good time.
If these make you want to jump into the deep end with the puzzle masters, you can find many of the puzzles from his channel at puzzlemaster.ca. However, they don't always come cheap. Identical Twins runs about $34. The bottle of ibuprofen you'll need is not included.
