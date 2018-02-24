Food & Drink

Dunkin' Donuts Is Now Selling Glorious Team USA Donuts

By Published On 02/24/2018 By Published On 02/24/2018
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Watch This Daring Squirrel Flirt With Death During Slalom Snowboarding

related

The USA Is Finally an Olympic Champion in Curling

related

American Women Are Winning More Medals Than Men For Team USA

related

What You Need to Know About Mass Start, the Winter Olympics’ Most Exciting New Event

Trending

related

The End of Natalie Portman's 'Annihilation' Changes the Book to Add More Mystery

related

The Figure Skating Exhibition Gala Is the Cherry on Top of the Olympics Sundae

related

All of Your Biggest Questions About Mixed Team Alpine Skiing, Answered

related

The Best Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Sports Movies on Netflix

related

Here’s When & Where the Next Olympics Will Be Held After PyeongChang

related

Oahu Is the Art Lover’s Paradise You Didn’t Know You Needed

For every occasion there is a donut. Because the United States won big in women's hockey, dealing a last-gasp blow to Canada in a penalty shootout to win gold, Dunkin' Donuts is selling a special donut to revel in the glory. 

The donut is meant to look like a medal, albeit one that's supposed to go in your mouth. It's got white icing and red, white and blue drizzle, topped off with a Munchkins donut hole for good measure. It isn't fuel for Olympic athletes, but it can probably help you dream big of one day competing at the Games, replete with strange men in tutus and foul-mouthed teens as they are. 

Here's what the donuts look like in celebratory gif-form: 

More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Food & Drink
Watch This Daring Squirrel Flirt With Death During Slalom Snowboarding

related

Food & Drink
The USA Is Finally an Olympic Champion in Curling

related

Food & Drink
American Women Are Winning More Medals Than Men For Team USA

related

Food & Drink
What You Need to Know About Mass Start, the Winter Olympics’ Most Exciting New Event
Courtesy: Dunkin' Donuts

The Olympics donuts are available at select Dunkin' Donuts locations throughout the country through Monday, February 26. The Games end on Sunday, February 25, meaning you can watch the closing ceremony while eating a Team USA donut. This might help you drown your sorrow as the Olympics say goodbye for the next two years. 

After all, there's no guarantee of a commemorative donut for the next Olympics. But we can always dare to dream. 

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like