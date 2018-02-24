Entertainment

Watch This Daring Squirrel Flirt With Death During Slalom Snowboarding

It might be the Winter Olympics for every human in PyeongChang, but it remains to be seen whether squirrels have gotten the message. A rogue squirrel almost spoiled Austrian snowboarder Daniela Ulbing's run in the women's parallel giant slalom on Saturday. It ran onto the course, unaware of the stakes, and managed to interlope on the biggest sporting event of the year. 

Because squirrels always have a way of avoiding death no matter how it presents itself, this little marmot escaped from the danger unscathed. It could have been bad though, given the speed Ulbing had while darting down the course. 

 

