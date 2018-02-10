Food & Drink

The Winter Olympics Has a McDonald's That Looks Just Like a Combo Meal

By Published On 02/10/2018 By Published On 02/10/2018
Courtesy: McDonald's
The Winter Olympics are officially underway in PyeongChang, South Korea, even if temperatures are the most frigid they've been at the event in the last 20 years. People looking to guard themselves against the unrelenting cold can seek shelter in an unlikely fortress of burgers and fries, though, as McDonald's has set up two temporary restaurants to feed athletes and spectators at the games. 

As it happens, one of the outposts is modeled after a McDonald's combo meal, meaning people can eat a mirror image of the physical restaurant itself, which is located at the Gangneung Olympic Park. 

Courtesy: McDonald's

Here's what it looks like inside the McDonald's combo meal restaurant: 

Courtesy: McDonald's

McDonald's is carrying on its PR-savvy tradition of feeding athletes for free at its second pop-up in the Gangneung Olympic Village. The burger conglomerate is acting as a domestic sponsor of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, so South Korean residents are sure to witness a flood of Micky D's advertising throughout the event. 

The chain has made a point of being a standard bearer of Olympic athlete fuel in the past. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, McDonald's originally promised all olympians free food, but had to limit the deal to 20 items per order after being inundated with requests.

So far, the Olympics have produced no shortage of surprises, one of which is completely unappetizing: a norovirus outbreak has spread throughout PyeongChang, sidelining 1,200 security guards and throwing early preparations for the game into uncertainty. 

But even that hasn't thwarted the games' momentum, especially when Leslie Jones is tweeting about figure skating

