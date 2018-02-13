The Best Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

The 2018 Winter Olympics are finally underway in PyeongChang, South Korea. After four long years of waiting, we're being treated to over two weeks of transcendent human achievement, bountiful condoms, and the splendors of multicultural collaboration and competition. In the first few days alone, we've been blessed with priceless celebrity commentary, shirtless flagbearers, and perhaps the greatest teenager of all time. And there's far more to come.
But with 2,925 athletes representing 90 nations and a relentless stream of cursing, crashing, and knitting, there's no way to keep track of all. So we're doing it for you. Here's the best of the best, so far:
Now Your Carry-on can Carry You
Colorado snowboarder Red Gerard, 17, seems to have won the gold medal for Greatest Teenager of All Time when he overslept, lost his jacket, said "holy f*ck" on television, and won the US's first gold medal of 2018 all in one day
Pita Taufatofua, that shirtless Togan Olympian/flagbearer you fell in love with during the Rio Games, made a triumphant return at PyeongChang. It was 28-degrees. He was shirtless again. He glistened with oil. It was glorious.
Beloved figure skater Adam Rippon went on an Instagram rant about the much-hyped condom selection at the Olympics. "I'm not entirely sure what I was expecting," he sighed. "I thought maybe they'd have like Olympic rings on them or they'd be all different colors, but no. It's all a myth."
Californian Chloe Kim won our hearts by tweeting about not finishing her breakfast sandwich, then she won herself a gold medal and a place in history when she landed back-to-back 1080s.
Antti Koskinen, a Finnish snowboarding coach, calmly knitted his day away on the slopes while his athlete's preparer to compete. Amid all the high-stakes competition, it was calming, confusing, and endearing.
Mr. T's Twitter game was the breakout performance of the 2018 games with an extremely enthusiastic and wholesome barrage of support unleashed upon the world. Best of all was his unique take on the ever-baffling sport of curling. "I like it!"
