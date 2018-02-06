Entertainment

Norovirus Outbreak at Winter Olympics Sidelines 1,200 Security Guards

By Published On 02/06/2018 By Published On 02/06/2018
credit: Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Chung Sung-Jun/Staff
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

18 U.S. Athletes to Look Out for During the 2018 Winter Olympics

related

PyeongChang Will Boast the Most Condoms of Any Winter Olympics Ever

related

It's Official: Leslie Jones Is Covering the Winter Olympics With NBC

related

Everything You Need to Know About Snowboarder Shaun White

Trending

related

Genius Girl Scout Makes a Killing Selling Cookies Outside a Weed Dispensary

related

The Best Documentaries of 2017

related

Watch Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch a Tesla to Mars Today

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Seattle This Winter

Organizers for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChange are grappling with a large norovirus outbreak that's reportedly sidelined 1,200 security guards -- just days before the massive international event kicks off on Thursday. South Korean officials replaced the security guards with 900 military personnel as of Monday night, according to a report by CNN.

The decision to send 1,200 security guards home in the immediate lead-up to the games was largely precautionary, and came after 41 guards were taken to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting on Sunday night. 

"The military personnel ... will be responsible for security checks of the 20 venues as they take up jobs such as security searches, previously done by civilian safety personnel, until the patients' condition is normalized," the PyeongChang Olympics Committee said in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) calls norovirus "very contagious." It spreads through contact with food, water, contaminated surfaces, or an infected person. Stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are all common symptoms. At last year's world athletics championship in London, a norovirus outbreak sidelined several athletes after the disease spread through a hotel, according to a report by Reuters. 

Organizers are moving quickly alongside Korean authorities to sanitize any area that's potentially been exposed.

“All areas are getting disinfected," Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said. "[Organizers] will be extremely diligent to sanitize anything that came into contact with the persons. Very stringent measures are in place when it comes to food and beverage,”

Dubi told reporters that hand sanitizers and leaflets explaining the dangers of norovirus will be distributed to people entering potentially compromised areas. 

The contagion comes as a severe cold snap threatens to make the PyeonChang games the coldest Winter Olympics in decades. As the temperatures have plummeted to below-21 degrees Celsius at night, spectators will be offered blankets, hot packs, seat warmers, and other accommodations to fend off the cold.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like