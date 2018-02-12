Here's Why Olympic Medalists Are Given Stuffed Animals Instead of Medals

The first medals have been doled out at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the first American has hit the medal stand. That American was 17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard. Once he was declared the winner he got the ultimate prize in his sport, the reward for which he has worked so hard: a stuffed white tiger.
Your eyes have not deceived you. In the moments after being named one of the top-three competitors, athletes are given a stuffed animal at the PyeongChang Games. Olympians such as the biathlon medalists above get a stuffed animal instead of the medal. Medals aren't given out after the event because all of the medals are handed out during a large ceremony at the end of the day at the creatively-named Medals Plaza.
It's a bit confusing because, at the much larger Summer Olympics, athletes often get medals immediately after their event. A nighttime ceremony during the Summer Games would be long and chaotic.
Now Your Carry-on can Carry You
In part, the stuffed animals are replacing flowers. Victory ceremony hosts will not be giving anyone flowers. They just get the animals to start, each of which is adorned with a gold, silver, or bronze hat and a paper flower called an uhsahwa. So, in a small way, the tradition of flowers remains alive.
The 2016 Rio Olympics was the first to ditch flowers, citing sustainability concerns. It's a nice gesture toward sustainability, but it's a bit of a drop in the bucket when placed next to all the brand new buildings that are typically abandoned shortly after the Games conclude.
Additionally, at the medal ceremony, each medalist is also handed a small carved wooden gift that looks like an open box. The Games' site says the gift is "adorned with mountain scenes of PyeongChang and characters from the Korean Hangul alphabet spelling out 'PyeongChang 2018' in the official Games motif."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.