This New 17-Hour Flight Will Be Among the Longest in the World

Thanks to the many joys of holiday travel, it's all too easy to feel like you've been stuck on an airplane for an entire day around this time of year. A new flight expected to become one of the longest flights in the world, however, is almost literally an entire day at a staggering 17 hours in the air. Really.

On Sunday, Australian airline Qantas announced plans to offer direct service from Perth, Australia to London, claiming the flight will be the third-longest non-stop passenger flight in the world, when it launches sometime in March of 2018. Specifically, the flight will cover about 9,000 miles between the two cities and last 17 hours (possibly longer depending on the winds), according to a press release. Qantas said the journey is made possible in part thanks to the long range of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and a specially designed interior for the crazy-long flights.