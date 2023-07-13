Qantas Is Offering Discounted Flights to Australia This Week

The Land Down Under is a bucket list destination for many, but the airfare price point is oftentimes what keeps travelers from making the trek. There are times where buying luck is in the air—and now is one of those times.

Australian airline Qantas just launched a new flight sale for travelers on the hunt to get from the US to Australia and back via much cheaper flights, and you can book them now.

The promotion, dubbed the North American Red Tail sale, is also, thankfully, all about flexibility. Passengers flying out of the US have plenty of options when it comes to departing airports, which include major cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, and New York. The same goes for Australia, where airports participating in the promo are more than just a couple, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland, among others.

Here are some of the flight deals available with the limited-time promo:

From Los Angeles to:

Sydney starting at $949 roundtrip

Melbourne starting at $1,099 roundtrip

Perth starting at $1,499 roundtrip

​​​​​​

From Dallas to:

Sydney starting at $1,399 roundtrip

Brisbane starting at $1,499 roundtrip



From New York (JFK) to:

Auckland starting at $1,199 roundtrip

Sydney starting at $1,399 roundtrip

Melbourne starting at $1,499 roundtrip



From San Francisco to:

Sydney starting at $1,049 roundtrip

Melbourne starting at $1,149 roundtrip

Adelaide starting at $1,349 roundtrip



For a complete list of flights available in the promo, you can check out this website.

The North American Red Tail sale isn't here for long, so act fast. The promotional campaign is valid until 11:59 pm PT on July 16, and it is available for travel in both 2023 and 2024.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit the Qantas website.