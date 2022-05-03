This Airline Is Launching the Longest Nonstop Flights in the World

Qantas, Australia's national carrier, announced that it will launch nonstop flights between New York and London to Sydney starting in 2025. These flights will be the longest nonstop flights globally, even beating out the direct flights between New York and Singapore, which are over 18 hours long. The coming flights from Qantas will be over 20 hours long and will traverse more than 10,000 miles.

The airline has nicknamed this feat of aeronautics Project Sunshine, and to complete this long journey, Qantas had to put in an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000s. The planes will seat 238 people, with first-class suites, business suites, premium economy seats, and new economy seating. There will also be a Wellbeing Zone so that you can stretch, move, and get hydrated during the extensively long flight.