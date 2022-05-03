This Airline Is Launching the Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
Travelers will soon be able to go from New York and London all the way to Sydney.
Qantas, Australia's national carrier, announced that it will launch nonstop flights between New York and London to Sydney starting in 2025. These flights will be the longest nonstop flights globally, even beating out the direct flights between New York and Singapore, which are over 18 hours long. The coming flights from Qantas will be over 20 hours long and will traverse more than 10,000 miles.
The airline has nicknamed this feat of aeronautics Project Sunshine, and to complete this long journey, Qantas had to put in an order for 12 Airbus A350-1000s. The planes will seat 238 people, with first-class suites, business suites, premium economy seats, and new economy seating. There will also be a Wellbeing Zone so that you can stretch, move, and get hydrated during the extensively long flight.
"For more than 100 years, Qantas has been at the forefront of transforming the way the world travels, particularly through direct flights," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce in a press release. "Now, the A350 and Project Sunrise will make almost any city in the world just one flight away from Australia. It's the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia."
Qantas will offer unparalleled direct service to and from Australia with the new planes and routes. Qantas also states that these 20-hour flights will be carbon neutral. "All of these next generation aircraft—through their lower emissions, longer range, less noise and better economics—will improve how people travel around Australia and overseas," Joyce said.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.