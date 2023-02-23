Take a Look at the New Business and First Class Cabins on Qantas

The sliding door trend is catching on across Business Class cabins throughout the airline industry. Qantas Airways is the latest to adopt the feature, with new Next Generation Business suites that have sliding doors for added privacy. Additionally, the First Suites will feature a fixed flat bed, separate lounge recliner and wardrobe. There will also be free Wi-Fi installed across Qantas' A350 fleet.

Qantas' new First and Business class cabins will be debuted on the nonstop flights from Australia to New York and London in late 2025. In order to accommodate these larger seats and cabins, the 12 Airbus A350s will seat 238 passengers, instead of the usual 300-plus designs with other carriers.