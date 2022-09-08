This Airline Will Let You Purchase the Empty Seat Next to You for a Reasonable Price

There is no greater joy in this life than settling into your plane row and finding it unoccupied by annoying seatmates. And now, you can recreate that feeling by purchasing the empty seat next to you for as little as $20.

Carrier Qantas is trialing a "Neighbor Free Seating option" on select domestic flights, and it allows economy passengers to buy bordering seats for a fee between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80), Travel + Leisure reports. The pilot program has launched on six domestic routes and will be available for the next six weeks, at least.

According to the outlet, passengers will receive an email if their flight isn't fully booked. Then, 48 hours before departure, you can opt for the upgrade. Take note that it's not guaranteed until departure. If the flight ultimately books up, you'll receive a refund.

The routes include Gold Coast to Sydney, Adelaide to Sydney, Darwin to Melbourne, Darwin to Sydney, Perth to Brisbane, and Adelaide to Brisbane. They range in length from 90 minutes to four hours.

The airline told T+L that it is considering a broader rollout on other domestic flights later this year.