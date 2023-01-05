This Airline Was Just Named the Safest in the World
This year's winner was ranked in the seventh slot just last year.
While I love a luxurious flight experience as much as the next, I'm more concerned with actually making it to my destination than the extra four inches of legroom. That's why AirlineRatings.com, which, yep, you guessed it, rates airlines as its entire mission, has found my new go-to carrier.
After landing at seven just last year, Qantas has climbed the ladder and earned the coveted number-one slot on the site's 2023 safest airlines ranking. The website analyzed crashes over the past five years, serious incidents over the past two, audits, fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and COVID-19 protocol, Travel + Leisure reports.
Here are the top 20 safest airlines:
1. Qantas
2. Air New Zealand
3. Etihad Airways
4. Qatar Airways
5. Singapore Airlines
6. TAP Air Portugal
7. Emirates
8. Alaska Airlines
9. EVA Air
10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic
11. Cathay Pacific Airways
12. Hawaiian Airlines
13. SAS
14. United Airlines
15. Lufthansa/Swiss Group
16. Finnair
17. British Airways
18. KLM
19. American Airlines
20. Delta Air Lines.
"All airlines have incidents every day, and many are aircraft or engine manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. It is the way the flight crew handles these incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one," Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. "Our top 20 safest airlines 2023 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new, more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350… and Boeing 787.