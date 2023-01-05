This Airline Was Just Named the Safest in the World

While I love a luxurious flight experience as much as the next, I'm more concerned with actually making it to my destination than the extra four inches of legroom. That's why AirlineRatings.com, which, yep, you guessed it, rates airlines as its entire mission, has found my new go-to carrier.

After landing at seven just last year, Qantas has climbed the ladder and earned the coveted number-one slot on the site's 2023 safest airlines ranking. The website analyzed crashes over the past five years, serious incidents over the past two, audits, fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training, and COVID-19 protocol, Travel + Leisure reports.

Here are the top 20 safest airlines:

1. Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

3. Etihad Airways

4. Qatar Airways

5. Singapore Airlines

6. TAP Air Portugal

7. Emirates

8. Alaska Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Hawaiian Airlines

13. SAS

14. United Airlines

15. Lufthansa/Swiss Group

16. Finnair

17. British Airways

18. KLM

19. American Airlines

20. Delta Air Lines.

"All airlines have incidents every day, and many are aircraft or engine manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. It is the way the flight crew handles these incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one," Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. "Our top 20 safest airlines 2023 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new, more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350… and Boeing 787.