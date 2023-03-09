This Airline Is Offering Students Up to 20% Off Flights

Let me share some wisdom from a worldly woman (three years post-college): Take advantage of student discounts while you can. If you are going to be paying an arm and a leg for secondary education, you may as well milk that for all you've got: Free museum admission, cheap travel, discounted food. All of it. For example: you can join Qatar Airways Student Club and get discounts and perks on your next flight.

Qatar Airways' Student Club offers 10% off members' first flight, 15% off your second flight, and 20% off your third flight. You'll also get access to free Super Wifi and extra baggage allowances. These discounts and perks will apply for all 150 destinations that Qatar Airways, which it should be noted is consistently named one of the world's best airlines, serves. After you graduate and travel for a year with Qatar, you'll automatically be upgraded to Premier Club, which includes even more perks.

These savings won't cost you anything. Joining the Student Club is completely free, you'll just need to provide proof of enrollment. People who are enrolled must be in between the ages 18 to 30 in order to be eligible. To sign up and learn more about Student Club, head to QatarAirways.com.