Qdoba Just Added 4 New Items to Its Menu, Including 2 Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas

Qdoba has decided to refresh its menu with four new items, and we aren't mad about it. How could we be when the chain is offering customers an all-new Southwest Steak Burrito, Fresca Chicken Bowl, and two different Cheese-Crusted Quesadillas?

Qdoba is not afraid of giving fans super cheesy options, as the brand has shown with its Mac and Queso trials. And now, the chain is offering fans its Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla. The quesadilla features your choice of protein, paired with melted cheese, salsas, sauces, and toppings, all of which you can also choose.

For chicken lovers, the brand has the new Smoky Chicken Cheese-Crusted Quesadilla, which is a golden cheese-crusted tortilla filled with flame-grilled adobo chicken, smoky chile crema, QDOBA's signature 3-cheese queso, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Both cheesy options come with a side of hand-crafted guacamole and sour cream for dipping.

The new quesadilla isn't all Qdoba has to offer. Burrito lovers can get into the Southwest Steak Burrito, which features a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, chile crema, chile corn salsa, and crunchy tortilla strips with cilantro lime rice and black beans. And if a burrito won't do, fans can grab the Fresca Chicken Bowl, which has grilled adobo chicken, jalapeño verde, salsa verde, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese, which is served on crisp romaine lettuce, cilantro-lime rice, and black beans.

The new products are all available now are Qdoba locations nationwide. Fans can check out Qdoba's website for the exact prices and availability of each new tasty dish at locations near them.