Buy One of Qdoba's New Health-Conscious Entrees and You'll Get Another for Free
You have keto-friendly, paleo-approved, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to choose from.
Qdoba created a digital menu of health-conscious dishes that's divided into a handful of major categories: Low-Carb, Vegan & Vegetarian, Keto, Gluten-Friendly, High Protein, and Low-Cal. To incentivize customers to try the new items, the Mexican-inspired fast casual chain announced a major promotion that's only running this week.
From now through Sunday, January 17, customers who order an entree off the health-conscious menu will receive a coupon for a free entree during a future visit. In order to get the discount, you must be a new or existing Qdoba rewards member and place the order online. After ordering, the free entree coupon will appear in your Rewards Wallet within 48 hours. Note that the coupon expires after 30 days, according to a spokesperson.
Here are the qualifying entrees that will snag you a discount:
- Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl: Announced last month, just before Chipotle, this gluten-free dish is made with roasted cauliflower mash, grilled adobo chicken, sauteed fajita veggies, pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Impossible Taco Salad: Vegetarian dish made with plant-based Impossible meat, romaine lettuce, pinto beans, pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, crunchy tortilla chips, and shredded cheese. (Remove the shredded cheese and it's vegan)
- Smoked Brisket Keto Bowl: Keto-friendly and gluten-free dish made with smoked brisket, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa verde, and guacamole.
- Citrus Lime Chicken Salad: Made with grilled adobo chicken, romaine lettuce, black beans, chile corn salsa, pico de gallo, citrus lime vinaigrette, and crunchy tortilla chips. (Remove the crunchy tortilla chips and it's gluten-free)
- Paleo Chicken Salad: Paleo-friendly and gluten-free dish made with grilled adobo chicken, fajita veggies, guacamole, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
- Low-Cal Chicken Grain Bowl: Gluten-free dish made with grilled adobo chicken, seasoned brown rice, romaine lettuce, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and roasted tomato salsa.
- Street Style Pulled Pork Tacos: Gluten-free dish made with slow-braised pulled pork wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese.
