Buy One of Qdoba's New Health-Conscious Entrees and You'll Get Another for Free

Qdoba created a digital menu of health-conscious dishes that's divided into a handful of major categories: Low-Carb, Vegan & Vegetarian, Keto, Gluten-Friendly, High Protein, and Low-Cal. To incentivize customers to try the new items, the Mexican-inspired fast casual chain announced a major promotion that's only running this week.

From now through Sunday, January 17, customers who order an entree off the health-conscious menu will receive a coupon for a free entree during a future visit. In order to get the discount, you must be a new or existing Qdoba rewards member and place the order online. After ordering, the free entree coupon will appear in your Rewards Wallet within 48 hours. Note that the coupon expires after 30 days, according to a spokesperson.

Here are the qualifying entrees that will snag you a discount: