Qdoba Has a BOGO Deal on Entrees This Halloween

This Halloween, costume or not, Qdoba is serving up a Halloween treat for customers of all ages. Or, at least those old enough to sign up for the taco chain's rewards program.

On October 31, customers who are members of Qdoba Rewards will get one entree free when they buy something for themselves, according to Chew Boom. This scary good offer will be automatically loaded onto Reward Members' accounts, so you don't have to jump through any hoops to get your freebie. Qdoba is offering this Halloween deal at participating locations nationwide.

There are no stipulations about what entrees qualify. You can order any one dish and get another of your choosing totally free. Talk about a treat.

The only catch is that you have to be a Rewards Member to get in on the BOGO action. If you haven't signed up already, there's still plenty of time. You can create an account here.

This deal is only good on Halloween. You'll probably be busy going door-to-door, handing out candy at home, or partying it up with friends, so plan accordingly and be sure you don't miss your chance.