Qdoba Is Offering Free Burritos for Valentine's Day

Qdoba has been asking you to kiss someone at its counter for nearly a decade. The burrito slingers have held an annual promotion on Valentine's Day where you get buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) entrées for kissing someone or something at the counter.

What a difference a year makes. That promotion looks a little weird in February 2021. Fortunately, the free burritos are back and they aren't bringing any awkward smooches along for the ride. Instead of making you kiss your hand or a burrito or a friend at the counter, you're going to be encouraged to perform an act of kindness somewhere, sometime.

Join Qdoba Rewards on or before February 14, and you're going to get BOGO entrées. ("Entrées" is Qdoba's way of reminding you that they have more than burritos, but we're really just thinking about delicious BOGO burritos right now.) You'll be able to order that free burrito for a friend (or for you, for later) in-restaurant, online, or through the Qdoba app.

You don't have to perform an act of kindness to get the freebie, but Qdoba is going to be encouraging you to do that at some point during the day. Hold the door for someone. Call your grandparents. Make a donation somewhere. Give that bonus burrito to a friend.