You Can Get Free Chips & Dip at Qdoba This Week

There is no greater joy than stuffing yourself on free chips and dip before your actual meal—you know, the one you paid for—even arrives. It's one of life's simple pleasures, and this week, you can indulge it at Qdoba.

The Mexican-style fast casual restaurant is celebrating National Chip & Dip Day by serving up free chips with your dip of choice—be it salsa, guacamole, or queso. From March 23 and March 25 you can snag the freebie when you order any entrée. And that includes both in-store and online purchases.

And of course, if you need a little inspiration for what to order as your main, we got you. In December, Qdoba squared up against Chipotle's Cauli Rice with the release of its own Cauliflower Mash—with the chain's executive chef Katy Velazquez calling the menu addition a "more innovative approach." Not not shade at its competitor.

"We decided to launch the Mexican Cauliflower Mash instead of a cauliflower rice as it is a more innovative option and delivers an enhanced flavor experience for our guests. Oven-roasting fresh cauliflower in-house daily creates caramelized notes, savory flavors and great texture," Velazquez said in a press release.

The low-carb fave, which features cauliflower, sour cream, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo, just might the necessary light meal you'll need after eating your weight in chips and queso, ya know?