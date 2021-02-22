Qdoba Is Offering Free Delivery on 'Meatless Fridays' Through April 2
There are only a few small conditions.
Mexican fast casual chain Qdoba has been experimenting with health-conscious menu items recently, and there's no better time than Lent season to call attention to its plant-based offerings. Between now and April 2, Qdoba will celebrate "Meatless Fridays," when customers can get free delivery on orders that include Impossible meat menu items.
To get the discount, customers will need to order delivery through Qdoba's website or mobile app and enter the code IMPOSSIBLE at checkout.
According to a spokesperson for Qdoba, the order must exceed $15 and include an Impossible entree to qualify. Something like an Impossible Fajita Bowl or Impossible Taco Salad will do the trick.
As its name suggests, the Meatless Fridays delivery discount is only available on Fridays for the next handful of weeks. That includes February 26, March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, and April 2.
MORE: Jersey Mike's New Vegetarian Sub Marries Portobello Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.