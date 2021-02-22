Qdoba Is Offering Free Delivery on 'Meatless Fridays' Through April 2

Mexican fast casual chain Qdoba has been experimenting with health-conscious menu items recently, and there's no better time than Lent season to call attention to its plant-based offerings. Between now and April 2, Qdoba will celebrate "Meatless Fridays," when customers can get free delivery on orders that include Impossible meat menu items.

To get the discount, customers will need to order delivery through Qdoba's website or mobile app and enter the code IMPOSSIBLE at checkout.

According to a spokesperson for Qdoba, the order must exceed $15 and include an Impossible entree to qualify. Something like an Impossible Fajita Bowl or Impossible Taco Salad will do the trick.

As its name suggests, the Meatless Fridays delivery discount is only available on Fridays for the next handful of weeks. That includes February 26, March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, and April 2.

