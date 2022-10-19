Qdoba's Halloween Deal Will Land You a Free Burrito

There's a little-known Halloween tradition in America. It involves dressing up and going door to door in hopes of discovering a friendly neighbor doling out free candy.

Ok. Maybe you've heard of that tradition. Odds are that your neighbors aren't keen on handing you candy, though. You've probably aged out of the whole process. Restaurants aren't likely to serve up free big-kid treats like pizza or coffee, but there are deals out there that can give you a little something of the Halloween spirit. Qdoba is one of those spots.

Qdoba's annual BooGo deal is back this year. On October 31, you can stop by a location to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on entrées. That means you can get BOGO burritos or you can dig into the new Brisket Birria. However, you have to be a rewards program member to get the deal. Though, if you aren't a member, it's free to join.

You don't have to dress up to get this freebie, but you can, of course, and you can also dish up as many Halloween puns as you'd like. Get a boo-rito. Make your order to-ghost.