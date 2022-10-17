Qdoba Just Launched a Brisket Birria Slow Cooked in Garlic and Chiles

Qdoba has a new protein option on the menu, and it's made with tender shredded beef brisket. The Brisket Birria is slow cooked for 10 hours in chiles and garlic, and Qdoba promises that it has authentic Mexican flavors. The new option can be ordered as a Quesabirria Quesadilla or a QuesaBirria Burrito.

Both options come with three cheese queso. The Quesadilla comes with the Brisket Birria, queso, fresh pico de gallo, and shredded cheese all inside of a flour tortilla. It is served with guacamole and sour cream. The Burrito comes with the Brisket Birria, queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, cilantro lime rice and black beans wrapped into a flour tortilla.

The new protein can also be added to a Create Your Own Masterpiece.

"My travels across Mexico inspired me to create the flavorful and tender Brisket Birria dish and bring the authentic and delicious flavors of Mexican street food to our restaurants," said Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at Qdoba, in a press release. "Unique to the industry, pairing our flavor-forward Brisket Birria with all of the cheesy goodness of our Signature 3-cheese Queso will satisfy anyone's birria craving."

Curiously, Qdoba isn't the only fast food chain newly borrowing inspiration from birria. Taco Bell announced last week it is testing birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos in two markets.

You can find a Qdoba location near you and place an order at Qdoba.com. The Brisket Birria will be available nationwide and in Canada.