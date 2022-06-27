Qdoba Updates Its Menu with New Citrus Lime Shrimp

This summer, Qdoba is jazzing up its menu with a new fresh protein option perfect for those who love a little seafood with their Mexican dishes. The brand just dropped its Citrus Lime Shrimp, which is now available at participating locations across the US and Canada.

The new protein option features sustainably sourced and BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) rated shrimp, freshly sauteed in a tangy citrus lime sauce. The West Coast brand isn't stopping there, though. To help fans enjoy the new Citrus Lime Shrimp, Qdoba created two exclusive new chef-crafted Signature Eats featuring the new protein.

Fans can enjoy:

Surf & Turf Burrito or Bowl : Sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak are paired with hand-crafted guacamole (at no extra charge), smoky chile crema, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese served over a bowl of cilantro lime rice and black beans.

: Sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak are paired with hand-crafted guacamole (at no extra charge), smoky chile crema, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese served over a bowl of cilantro lime rice and black beans. Citrus Lime Shrimp Burrito or Bowl (online exclusive): Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp is paired with smoky chile crema, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime rice, black beans, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or served in a bowl.



The new Citrus Lime Shrimp is currently available at locations nationwide and can be ordered in-restaurant, online, and through the app for pickup or delivery. If you have a shrimp craving, get it now because, unfortunately, folks, this new menu item will only be available for a limited time.