Qdoba Is Coming for Chipotle With a Petition to Stop Charging Extra for Guac

We know, we know -- guac is extra. But what if it didn't have to be?
Mexican-inspired chain Qdoba launched a Change.org petition on Tuesday calling on competing chains (aka Chipotle) to stop charging diners an extra fee for adding guacamole to their meals. The petition -- aptly dubbed "#FreeTheGuac: Stop Charging Extra For Guacamole" -- arrives on the heels of National Avocado Day on July 31, which also happens to be the day Chipotle is running a special promotion where guac, for once, isn't extra.
"Customers shouldn’t be penalized for making a meal more flavorful," the company said in a press release. "Qdoba is calling on their Mexican eats competitors to unite around one common goal: offer guacamole free of charge every day."
As you may have guessed by now, Qdoba does offer guacamole free of charge every day, so if you miss Chipotle's promotion on National Avocado Day and are fed up with handing over extra green for the green stuff, it's a viable alternative. If you really want to attempt to make a difference and/or play along with this not-so-subtle marketing stunt, you can also sign Qdoba's petition here. There were a little over 100 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear what if any impact it'll have on Chipotle's guac pricing. In other words, don't get your hopes up, folks.
We asked Chipotle for its response to the petition, but haven't heard back from them yet.
All we know is this is one petition we can definitely get behind; as the petition reads, "paying extra for guac is the pits."
