Qdoba Is Selling a Queso-Scented Candle for Hardcore Cheese Enthusiasts

The smell of the holiday season is different for all of us. Some of our homes are scented with wintry pine from fresh Christmas trees. Others indulge in the inviting smells of cinnamon and apples or sugar cookies baking. If you're a true cheese lover, your home might even smell like a vat of bubbling cheese, thanks to Qdoba's newly launched Queso Candle. Why settle for peppermint when you can have, erm, spicy cheese?
The neon orange candle is meant to replicate the smell of Qdoba's three-cheese queso, which is composed of cheddar, American, and Monterey jack cheeses. For a mere $10, you can get your hands on one of these literally melty candles to gift a cheese enthusiast in your life (or yourself). I mean, it's not the first time a food brand has attempted to infiltrate your home with its smells; KFC recently relaunched a fire log that's meant to replicate the scents of its signature herbs and spices.
The candle holds eight ounces of wax and can be purchased on Qdoba's online shop. If you're getting this for a friend, you should probably add a gift card to Qdoba too because you know they're going to be craving that queso after smelling it all day.
