Qdoba Is Testing Out Mac & Cheese Made With Its Delicious Queso
And you can add the Mac & Queso to your burrito.
Qdoba arguably has some of the top fast food queso. So it's about time the chain puts all that cheesy goodness to work with its new Mac & Queso, which the restaurant is introducing in select markets across the US and Canada.
The Tex-Mex chain is using a combo of its three-cheese queso and cavatappi noodles to offer fans the ultimate comfort food. Mac & Queso will be available as a Create-Your-Own bowl, side dish, kids meal, or you can add it to your favorite burrito.
If you're having trouble figuring out a great Mac & Queso bowl, Qdoba has you covered with its chef-crafted Mac & Queso Signature Eats:
- Cholula Mac & Queso Bowl or Burrito (available in-restaurant and online): macaroni smothered in Qdoba's three-cheese Queso, topped with Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese
- Tex Mex Mac & Queso Bowl or Burrito (available online only): Slow-Smoked Brisket, roasted tomato salsa, corn salsa, and tortilla strips atop Mac & Queso, available as a burrito or bowl
- Loaded Mac & Queso Burrito (available online only): Qdoba's loaded burrito stuffed with Mac & Queso, Slow-Smoked Brisket, chile crema, pico de gallo, corn salsa, and tortilla strips for extra crunch, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
The new Mac & Queso is available at select locations both online and in-store. The new creamy creation sits on menus in 188 restaurants across the US and Canada. Mac & Queso is currently available at participating locations in Baltimore, Boston, New York, North Carolina, and Philadelphia.