Join Qdoba's Rewards Program and Enjoy a Month's Worth of Free Queso

Like guac, queso is usually extra. For some, that liquid gold is worth the upcharge. However, for members of its new rewards program, Qdoba is currently offering up a Queso Pass, which includes a month of free queso and chips.

All you have to do is sign up for Qdoba Rewards any time from now until July 31, and for the next 30 days free queso will flow. Free chips and queso will be loaded into your digital wallet every time you buy something from Qdoba, and will be there for you to use the next time you get a Qdoba craving. Redemption instructions will be sent directly to your email, so no worries about holding up the line or missing out on your freebie.