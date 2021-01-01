The First Meteor Shower of 2021 Will Light Up the Sky Over the Weekend

On the heels of a showstopping December, January is a little slow for stargazers between a lack of major events and the frigid weather. Nonetheless, the month has frontloaded the good stuff with the Quadrantid meteor shower peaking the night of January 2 into the morning of January 3.

NASA writes that the Quadrantids are "considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers." The early-year display has the ability to produce up to 200 meteors per hour, per NASA, but you're not going to get a show like that this year. In fact, you're not getting a show like that most years. It's still a beautiful display, but it's not going to be the best you'll see in 2021.

The Quadrantids have a sharp peak. Unlike other showers that produce around their maximum rate for a longer period, the Quadrantids only hit their maximum for a handful of hours. Depending on when that peak is, it's not always such a great show. Additionally, the weather sucks, and this year, many meteors will be washed out by a waning gibbous moon.

Still, it's a great chance to see meteors if you've got clear skies, and you're not going to have another opportunity until late April when the Lyrids arrive.