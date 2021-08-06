14-Year-Old Olympic Diver Earns Perfect Scores for Spectacular Dives

Quan Hongchan competed in her first major diving meet at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and she absolutely crushed it. The China native scored back-to-back 10 out of 10s which, if you haven't guessed, is a big deal. Especially considering Hongchan is only 14.

During the women's 10-meter platform diving event, the teen diver delivered two performances that scored 10s from all seven judges and on that scored a 10 from six of the judges. As she racked up points, an announcer declared, "You may never see anything like it again."