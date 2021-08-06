14-Year-Old Olympic Diver Earns Perfect Scores for Spectacular Dives
Quan Hongchan had never competed in a major diving meet before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Quan Hongchan competed in her first major diving meet at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and she absolutely crushed it. The China native scored back-to-back 10 out of 10s which, if you haven't guessed, is a big deal. Especially considering Hongchan is only 14.
During the women's 10-meter platform diving event, the teen diver delivered two performances that scored 10s from all seven judges and on that scored a 10 from six of the judges. As she racked up points, an announcer declared, "You may never see anything like it again."
She beat all her competitors to win gold and dedicated her victory to her mother, who is currently battling an illness according to a report from The Associated Press.
"I want to make enough money to support her," Hongchan told reporters. "I listen to my coach very carefully and follow his instructions very carefully."
Both the quote and her impressive dive stuck with viewers.
With her two perfect dives, Hongchan beat a previous Olympic record of 447.70, according to NBC. She scored 466.20 overall and became the second-youngest Chinese diver to win a gold medal. First was diver Fu Mingxia, who won gold in Barcelona in 1992 when she was only 13. The five-round Olympic competition was her first major diving event ever. Not a bad place to start. Fellow Chinese diver Chen Yuxi won the silver medal. Australia's Melissa Wu landed in third place taking home the bronze.
Hongchan has been diving since 2014. According to NBC, she then joined a club in China's Guangdong province.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.