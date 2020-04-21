Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Are Launching a 'Quarantine Wine' to Support COVID-19 Relief

We're all adjusting to life in relative isolation differently. Some of us have taken to bread baking as a coping mechanism while others are piecing together 1,000 word puzzles and devoting needless hours to a newfound Animal Crossing obsession. But the fact of the matter is, how you're spending the time doesn't really matter. What you're drinking while doing it though, does.

Hollywood golden couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are launching their very own pinot noir appropriately dubbed "Quarantine Wine." And its not just cheeky name that warrants a purchase. 100% of the profits will benefit COVID-19 relief.

"These are unprecedented times that we're living in," Kutcher said in the official video announcement shared to YouTube. "and unprecedented times call for..." "More drinking!" Kunis interjected.

The pair, who teamed up with Walla Walla-based winery Nocking Point to create the red, has hand selected four different charities: Give Directly, which provides cash grants for those facing financial hardships; Direct Relief and its efforts to supply healthcare professionals with PPE and medical equipment; the Frontline Responders Fund, which is gifting PPE and ventilators to hospitals and medical facilities; and America's Food Fund, a partnership between Feeding America and José Andrés' own non-profit World Central Kitchen.