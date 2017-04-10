News

These Quick-Pitching Tents Connect to Create Mini Camping Villages

interconnected cube tents
Qube Tents

Although one of the best parts of camping is escaping the confines of a traditional home to be closer to nature, there's something equally appealing about creating a sprawling structure out there large enough to pack in a bunch of friends. That's the brilliance behind the new line of quick-pitching modular Qube Tents, which are designed to connect with one another so that you can easily set up a multi-room living situation anywhere off the grid. 

rendering of interconnected Qube Tents
Qube Tents

Each tent in the lineup -- which boasts models large enough for two, three, or four adults -- can be assembled in under two minutes, and is seven feet tall at its shortest point, meaning there's enough room to comfortably stand up anywhere inside. Their greatest and most innovative feature though is what's referred to as a "universal tunnel system," which enables you to quickly fasten Qube Tents of any size to another in the arrangement of your choice and create one large, interconnected multi-room space in which people can freely walk between the various pods. 

YouTube/Qube Tents

Besides taking large group camping trips to a whole new level, these are an obvious game-changer for music festivals or tailgates, where they could simultaneously function as the party spot, lounge, rest stop, and sleeping area. They're equipped with a unique ventilation system to keep air moving, and also feature a special blackout window system that'll prevent even a speck of sunlight from shining through if you want to keep things dark as night during the day. 

To be among the first to own a Qube, you can currently reserve one for as little as $275 via Indiegogo, where they've already obliterated their crowdfunding goal.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist.

