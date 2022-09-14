The Queen's Death Caused Flight Cancellations Today & There Are Probably More to Come

Heathrow Airport, known this year for plenty of travel disruptions, and British Airways, an airline that has already canceled thousands of flights this winter, announced additional disruptions and cancellations on September 14. This time, it wasn't due to staff shortages or unexpected weather. Instead, it was to ensure no air-traffic noise interfered with Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession in Central London.

The ceremonial procession takes place between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, when the funeral will occur. According to the Wall Street Journal, disruptions to flight schedules at Heathrow will continue on Monday. Officials at Heathrow have not clarified what that means for passengers and will continue to update the public.

British Airways canceled eight departing flights from Heathrow, according to The Independent. An additional eight flights were canceled from other airports. The Central Aviation Agency in the UK announced on September 13 that flying regulations would be in place through September 19.

"As part of the overall security arrangements following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Secretary of State for Transport has introduced Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016," the website stated. "Two restrictions have been published so far. There will be an additional central London and Windsor restriction issued in due course. All restrictions also apply to drones."

So if you have travel plans in or through London, you might need to plan for additional delays and cancellations.