Want to Be the Queen's Social Media Manager? She's Hiring.

That old adage that even the queen puts her shoes on one at a time is meant to make us feel like we're all relatable on some level. But, c'mon, the queen is the freaking queen. What could she possibly have in common with us plebs? Well, for one, she's all about racking up those likes and followers, and wants someone to help her out.
Yep, Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager, and it could be you.
Following her first foray into Instagram earlier this year, it appears Queen Elizabeth II is itching to make an even bigger splash on social media. The job board for the Royal Household just posted a listing for a Digital Communications Manager, who will be tasked with finding "new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage" and "manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platform." In other words, you'd be working at Buckingham Palace, serving as the Queen's royal Instagram/Facebook/Twitter content creator.
Specifically, the role requires experience in creating and publishing digital content for websites and social media ("preferably in a high profile environment"), and a grasp of analytics tools. They're also looking for someone with impeccable writing skills, as the gig will also entail putting together feature-length stories on everything from state visits to awards ceremonies.
It's not a particularly lucrative opportunity (the base salary is around $38,000), but going to work at Buckingham Palace every day would be pretty incredible. There's also a robust benefits package, over six weeks of vacation, and free lunch(!). Also, not that it's specified in the job description, but potentially serving as the Queen's personal meme liaison would be a truly one-of-a-kind perk.
Incredibly, you can apply for the job right on LinkedIn, where the Royal Household has also posted the listing. As of publication, nearly 200 folks have already applied, per LinkedIn's count.
Now that there's an American in the Royal Family, who's to say they won't be partial to another one doing all the behind-the-scenes social media legwork?
h/t Refinery 29
Stop for the Gas, Stay for the Grub
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.