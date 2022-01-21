Queen Elizabeth Is Releasing a Royal Ketchup That You Can Buy

You may never see the inside of Buckingham Palace, but you can still get a taste of royal life—literally. Queen Elizabeth II is set to release a condiment line that includes ketchup and a brown sauce.

According to The Sun, the Royal Estate condiment line will include ketchup—called tomato sauce in the UK—and brown sauce, which is similar to a steak sauce or the infamous Heinz HP sauce that's beloved across the pond. The ketchup is said to be "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day" and will have notes of dates, apple juice, and other spices. The brown sauce, meanwhile, is reportedly "packed with vinegar and spices."

Both sauces will be produced at the Queen's Sandringham estate, according to the British newspaper.

Eating like the Queen comes at a price, of course. Each bottle is said to cost about £6.99, which is nearly $10, despite being only 295 grams in size. For comparison, a 32-ounce bottle of ketchup (roughly three times the size of the Royal Estate condiments), costs less than $4 at most supermarkets.

It's unclear when the Royal Estate condiments will be available, however, as they're not yet listed for sale in the Sandringham online shop.