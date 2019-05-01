The 'Queer Eye' Guys Gave This Rescue Dog a Makeover and It's Heartwarming as Hell

If you've seen any of the Queer Eye reboot, you know the Fab Five are prone to pulling on heartstrings over the course of their epic makeovers. OK, let's face it, the show will make you ugly cry. So, good luck making it through dry-eyed while watching them revamp their most adorable guest yet: a rescue dog named Lacey.
To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Queer Eye's Fab Five assembled for a very entertaining mini episode in which they give a special makeover to a rescue pup before she gets ready to go home to a new family. What ensues was nothing short of a cute overload, as each member of the squad takes turns offering up advice and tips for living her best four-legged life.
Lacey, a 3-year-old "muttigree" who's part corgi, beagle, and possibly basset hound, was rescued from a municipal shelter in Tennessee where she was facing the possibility of being euthanized. Fortunately, though, she made it into the loving care of the Queer Eye guys, who hilariously tutor her in their respective fields. She gets a lesson in baking homemade dog treats, some primping and polishing advice, a pep-talk about self-care, fashion tips, and best-practices when it comes to bedding and toys.
It's heartwarming as hell, and frankly you should stop whatever you doing and watch it right now.
