If Quentin Tarantino Directed a Recipe Video, It'd Look Like This

Passion, excess, violence, and -- of course -- the red stuff, are the elements that make up every Quentin Tarantino film. If it's made correctly, you could say the same for spaghetti and meatballs, as a new video series has brilliantly illuminated for us.
The exuberantly shot and edited series #FoodFilms, directed by YouTuber David Ma, imagines common culinary classics like spaghetti and meatballs, pancakes, waffles, and s'mores, if they were made by directors like Quentin Tarantino, Alfonso Cuarón, Michael Bay, and Wes Anderson, respectively. The results are a genius blend of fast-paced shot composition and well-timed music from the directors' films. In the Tarantino-inspired clip, chopping a tomato with a kitchen knife involves a vertical spurt of tomato juice, just as the Bride created her own geysers of blood and gore when she decapitated members of the villainous Crazy 88 assassination team in Tarantino's Kill Bill, Vol. 1.
(Here, have a brief refresher.)
Though it very notably lacks a samurai sword, "What if Tarantino made Spaghetti & Meatballs?" is easily the most pleasing for movie fans, but they all look stunning (and... accurate?). Michael Bay's waffles are filled with explosions and mechanized heat. Alfonso Cuarón's supple-looking pancakes are the stuff of anti-gravity wonder. And depending on your tastes, Wes Anderson's picture-perfectly adapted s'mores may or may not infuriate you.
Either way, they're all faithful adaptations of what their hypothetical movie directors might attempt if given the challenge. Enjoy below and try not to get too hungry while watching.
