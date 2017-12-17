Chipotle's Free Queso Deal Caused Hilariously Savage Backlash

When Chipotle unveiled its queso earlier this year, it was made with just 23 ingredients and was totally additive free. Unfortunately, lots of people hated it. In late November it was revealed the burrito joint was changing the grainy recipe. To showcase the newly configured cheese dip for skeptics, Chipotle offered free queso to people who wore cheesy (ugly) sweaters to a restaurant last week.
Part of the reason Chipotle had been resistant to queso is that queso made with natural ingredients can be inconsistent. "Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable but are not at all in keeping with our food culture," former Chipotle CEO Stephen Ells said when the queso was first released. "Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”
However, the promotion and recipe change did little to sway critics. Since the December 12 promotion, Chipotle's queso has been getting dragged on social media.
Some people were woke to the real tragedy at hand.
A couple Chipotle competitors joined the fracas as well, dropping subtle and not-so-subtle jabs at the cheese sauce.
Though, to be fair, not everyone feels so adamantly opposed to Chipotle queso.
