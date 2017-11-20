Entertainment

These Are the Questions People Outside the US Have About US Culture

By Published On 11/20/2017 By Published On 11/20/2017
questions for americans
ARCHIVE PHOTOS/STRINGER/MOVIEPIX/GETTY IMAGES

Trending

related

Get $99 Flights to Europe in the Spring With This Airline's Black Friday Sale

related

This New York Times Thanksgiving Recipe Is Dividing the Internet

related

Woman, Mom, and Grandma Smoke Weed Together for the First Time & Things Get Deep

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Orders of Chips with Guac or Queso

Leaving home to visit another country can be confusing no matter where you're from or where you're going. Everyone does things a little differently and it's exciting to experience, but it's still confusing. 

A new Reddit thread asked "non-Americans... what common American culture reference would you like to have explained." The answers are great. They're great because you've probably experienced the confusion of traveling somewhere else and doing a double take when you learn cactus is great on tacos or chips aren't really chips.

However, it's a little harder to see all the ways the things you do are confusing for others. For instance one of the top questions is, "Do people genuinely share a room at uni?" Quite often, the questions and responses spark a fun dialogue, explaining things like "making out." 

Here are a few of the most interesting questions and responses. 

Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit
Comment from discussion Non-Americans of Reddit, what common American culture reference would you like to have explained?.
Reddit

It's true. Die Hard is definitely a Christmas movie.

For another thread on similar topic, check out the Reddit thread on the US foods international tourists are most excited to try.

h/t Indy100

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like