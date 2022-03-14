QuickCheck Is Giving Out Free Coffee Every Week in March & April

QuickCheck is celebrating its 55th anniversary by doling out free cups of coffee every week for a couple of months. It’s a small thing, but it’s enough to get a lot of people interested in the celebration when it wouldn’t otherwise impact their life.

The New Jersey-based convenience store chain will offer any QuickChek Reward member a free cup of hot or iced coffee every Friday in March and April. It’s free to join the program, and that can be done online or through the chain’s mobile app.

"We want to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers who have helped QuickChek become the leader in fresh convenience for more than 50 years," QuickChek Vice President of Marketing & Operations Don Leech said.

To get your free cup, stop by one of the East Coast chain’s locations and grab a coffee. It can be hot or iced and come in any size at all. Then you scan the rewards app at the register or share the phone number attached to your account. That’s it. Now that coffee is absolutely free. No other purchase is required.