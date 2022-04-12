Cancún & Tulum Hotels Are Requesting Guests Promise to Abstain from Illegal Drug Use

Officials in Quintana Roo, Mexico are attempting to lower the amount of tourist drug use in the state. One way they hope to spread awareness about the dangers of using illicit drugs is by requiring travelers from the United States and other countries to sign a special document. The document is an agreement between the hotel and the traveler that essentially acts as a warning: Consuming and transporting drugs in Mexico is illegal, and anyone caught doing either will face the consequences.

According to the publication Reportur, zero-tolerance policies are becoming more common at hotels. Tourists caught at hotels using drugs could be kicked out of their rooms without a refund, at minimum. Currently, the practice of having guests sign waivers acknowledging these zero-tolerance policies is in place in the following cities, according to The Matador Network:

Cancún

Chetumal

Cozumel

Isla Mujeres

Mahahual

Puerto Morelos

Riviera Maya

Tulum

Reports by the Washington Post indicate that the effort to introduce more consequences and awareness among tourists is part of a much larger mission to end the cartel violence in the area. In October, two tourists were killed in Tulum, and in November, a cartel shooting killed two people outside of a Hyatt in Cancún. The violence continued at these vacation hotspots into the end of the year, with guests at one Cancún hotel witnessing shooters approach a beach on jet skis.

Essentially, the drug demand from tourists in these resort towns leads to violence because competing cartels are attempting to get their business. If you plan to travel to any of these towns in Quintana Roo, expect that you will be asked to sign a waiver about drug use by your hotel and that there will be more strict monitoring around drug use in these areas.

Like always, you should travel safely and smartly and respect the laws of any country you are visiting.