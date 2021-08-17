Quiznos Has $4 Subs for Its Anniversary on Wednesday

Quiznos is over the hill. Though, as a chain of sub shops, that doesn't carry the same connotations as when you reach that threshold as a human.

The sub-slinging restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary -- it's not saying it's celebrating 38 for the third time like a sitcom character -- throughout August and into September with a “month of deals,” that includes a couple of freebies and discounts. On August 18, that "month of deals" means you can grab an 8-inch sub of your choice for just $4. (If you’re in Canada, that’s a 6-inch sub for $4, and no matter where you are, it’s not a deal that’s available on the Black Angus Steak Sub.)

That deal will only last the day, but other offers provide a wider target if you’re not quite ready for a celebration this big on August 18. From August 23-27, you can get a free cup of Birthday Cake Donut Holes when you buy another. And then from September 4-6, you can get Quiznos’ Smilin’ Pig sub for $4. You don't even have to wish them a happy birthday when you go in to get those discounts. You can, if you want, but you might get a look.