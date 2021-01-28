Here’s How to Get $5 Lobster Sandwiches at Quiznos in February
You’ll have to be a ‘member’ to get this ‘club.’
Lobster. Champagne. Non-medically essential monocles. All synonymous with luxury and ruefully unlikely to carry a discount. But for six days in February, you’ll be able to nab one out of three for $5, according to Chew Boom.
Quiznos recently brought back its lobster classic sandwich and added a brand new Old Bay take that emboldens the fan favorite lobster/seafood salad with that famed seasoning, bacon, tomato, and spicy mayo. Normally, these eight-inch bad boys will run you about $8.50 depending on location, but if you answer me these riddles three they shall be thine for but a fin.
Just kidding. You merely need to become a member of Quiznos' adorably named Toasty Points rewards program. You can sign up here to score the $5 lobster sandwiches from February 14-20. Membership is free, of course, and you can also rack up points for free drinks, chips, subs, and salads down the road.
