Get an 8-Inch Lobster Sub from Quiznos for $6 This Week

Calling all seafood fans! Quiznos is offering a new deal on two lobster subs. Now until February 20, you can get the eight-inch Lobster Classic Sub and the OId Bay Lobster Club Sub for $6 each. To get the deal, you'll need to be a member of the Quiznos loyalty program.

The Lobster Classic Sub is filled with a lobster and seafood salad mix, layered with shredded lettuce, and served on a butter-toasted Italian loaf. The Old Bay Lobster Club includes the same ingredients, with Old Bay seasoning, bacon, tomatoes, and spicy mayo added. The lobster mix on both sandwiches is mostly comprised of lobster, according to Quiznos, but also includes some Alaskan Pollock.

Quiznos is the reigning champ in the chain subs game when it comes to the more unique options available on the menu. The lobster subs and the $6 deal are available at participating locations across the country. To make sure you can get the sub at your local Quiznos, head to the website to check availability in your area.

Check out Thrillist's guide to everywhere you can get free and cheap food this month for even more food deals.