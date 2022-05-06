Quiznos Has Its Own Version of a Philly Cheesesteak Now

Quiznos is putting its own spin on an American classic, the Philly Cheesesteak. The brand is dropping the new sandwich in two varieties, the Steak Philly and Chicken Philly, to make the new sandwich even more enticing.

The Chicken Philly has sautéed peppers and onions, cherry peppers, and melted American cheese on top of a bed of chicken. Fans can kick things up a notch by adding jalapeños and the brand's signature Batch 83 sauce.

On the other hand, the Steak Philly is closer to the original Philly Cheesesteak with chopped steak, sautéed onions and peppers, cherry peppers, and white American cheese. Similar to the Chicken Philly, fans have the option to make the sandwich spicy with jalapeños and Batch 83 four-pepper chili sauce.

The brand responsible for the Lobster Sub will be selling both sandwiches at locations nationwide. But unfortunately, they won't be permanent members of the Quiznos roster and will only be available for a limited time.