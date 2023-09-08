Nothing to See Here, Just a Rabbit in a Stroller at the Airport

Just like I have in the recent past, I will keep preaching my truth—airports are, in my hierarchy of places, the closest thing to an alternate dimension I have ever witnessed. Think of all the strange characters, the odd places, the unexpected side quests, and even the most surprising plane neighbors.

If the combination of all those traits doesn't make you go "galaxy brain" mode and convince you that airports are the most iconically unhinged place on earth, then I might actually have something else for you. You know, just to add some fresh spicy evidence to the theory.

This week, a rabbit in a stroller was spotted at San Francisco International Airport. It was wearing a hat, too. A photo of the good bunny—as opposed to its much more famous counterpart—went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where the poster called everybody to the attention of the odd sighting. "[red alarm emoji] I am at the airport and there is a giant rabbit in a stroller I repeat a giant rabbit in a stroller [red alarm emoji]," they wrote in the caption, which was in all-caps, for an appropriately dramatic effect.