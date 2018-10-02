A Runaway Racehorse Galloped Into a Bar, and We Have So Many Questions

They say you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink. Though it's unclear if there's any similar idiom to be found in a scenario in which a horse leads itself to a watering hole, much like the one did recently when it broke free of its owner, galloped into a bar, and caused a minor panic among patrons.
In what sounds like the beginning to a bad joke, a horse actually did walk itself into a bar in France last week. However, instead of a witty punchline, this one ends with the bar owners and customers fleeing for cover as the animal bucked and plowed through the establishment, which you can see quite clearly in the security footage of the incident (shown above).
In the clip, folks are relaxing inside the bar, located near a horse racetrack in Chantilly, France, when suddenly a brown filly enters the frame with its hind legs bouncing upwards and its saddle flopping off. As anyone with a pulse would probably do in the same situation, the patrons frantically run to hide from the huge animal as it plows through, kicking over chairs, before turning around and making its way toward the exit. Miraculously, no one, including the horse, was injured during the whole ordeal, according to The Independent.
Evidently, before darting for the bar, the horse was in the nearby racehorse stables when it kicked off its rider, and made a break.
“Between the track and the stables, her rider fell off. The filly escaped by going on to the road, and crossing a roundabout before entering this bar," the animal's trainer told The Independent.
Adding yet another bizarre element to the story, the bar the horse decided to enter has TV screens that show horse races and counters where customers can place bets, so perhaps the equine in question was simply there attempting to throw down some money on a friend.
