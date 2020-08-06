Radio City Rockettes Will Not Perform This Year, Christmas (Spectacular) Canceled

The first of what is bound to be many coronavirus Christmas cancellations, one famed harbinger of the holiday season is officially quashed. The Radio City Rockettes are hanging up their high kicks and canceling the Christmas Spectacular for the first time in 87 years, the New York Post was first to report on Tuesday.

Along with the nearby Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and department store window displays, the glittery New York City staple has been a wintertime tourist attraction since 1933.

The Spectacular “has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on The Rockettes’ website reads. "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition.”

The show, which features sparkly costumes, live animals, and (spoiler alert) an appearance by Santa Claus, would have run from November 6 through January 3. It promises to go on in 2021, and tickets for next year’s show are already on sale.