Ragú Is Recalling a Bunch of Pasta Sauce Because It May Contain Plastic

If a pasta dinner was on your meal-planning docket this week, you may want to reconsider, or at least double-check the ingredients you have stashed in the cupboard. Ragú, the popular pasta sauce purveyor, just issued a recall of five different products over fears they may contain pieces of plastic.
Mizkan America Inc., the parent company of Ragú, announced a voluntary recall of several different pasta sauces on Friday, staying they may contain "fragments of plastic." Fortunately, there haven't been any complaints or reports of injuries due to the issue and this is a voluntary recall, according to a company press release. It's unclear at this time how the plastic bits may have ended up in the affected batches.
If you have any Ragú jars in the fridge or cabinet and want to make certain they're safe, these are the specific products being recalled.
- Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45-ounce with "best use by" date JUN0620YU2
- Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66-ounce with "best use by" date JUN0520YU2
- Ragú Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66-ounce with "best use by" date JUN0620YU2
- Ragú Old World Style Traditional, 66-ounce with "best use by" date JUN0420YU2
- Ragú Old World Style Meat, 66-ounce with "best use by" date JUN0520YU2
The the potentially tainted batches of sauce were produced between June 4 and June 8 and shipped nationwide, though Mizkan says retailers that received shipments have already been notified. Still, if you do happen upon a jar that fit any of the above descriptions, you're advised to not eat it and throw it away. You can also call the customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.
Between beef, chicken, more chicken, berries, and now pasta sauce, spring 2019 is shaping up to be a doozy for food recalls.
Stay safe out there!
